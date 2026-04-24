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All the leaves on our beech tree are now opening by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 988

All the leaves on our beech tree are now opening

This means we have a couple of weeks of being showered with confetti like falls of leaf cases. Then we have our least favourite period when the tree drips sap on everything for several weeks.
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
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