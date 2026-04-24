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Previous
Photo 988
All the leaves on our beech tree are now opening
This means we have a couple of weeks of being showered with confetti like falls of leaf cases. Then we have our least favourite period when the tree drips sap on everything for several weeks.
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
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Andy H
@andyharrisonphotos
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365
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SM-S906B
Taken
24th April 2026 1:48pm
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