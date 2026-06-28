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Mosaic by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 1053

Mosaic

Now that the GCSEs are over, Tash has time for art just for the joy of it.
28th June 2026 28th Jun 26

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
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