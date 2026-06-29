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Photo 1054
Cecily hill
One of the houses on Cecily Hill, Cirencester on a photo walk with Cirencester camera club. A return visit after we hosted them in Worcester last year. A lovely evening, with pleasant company around a gorgeous Cotswold town.
29th June 2026
29th Jun 26
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Andy H
@andyharrisonphotos
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365
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SM-S906B
Taken
29th June 2026 6:33pm
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