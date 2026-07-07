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The first leg by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 1062

The first leg

Travelled by train to our hotel ahead of flying to Calgary in the morning. All went smoothly until we tried to find the taxi rank after getting off the Heathrow Express, at terminal 2/3. The signs were nonexistent.
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
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