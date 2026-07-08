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Welcome to Canada by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 1063

Welcome to Canada

Landed in Calgary; the start of our Canadian adventure.
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
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