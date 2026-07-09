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Rafting down the Bow river by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 1064

Rafting down the Bow river

Our first full day in Canmore. We spent an hour in the afternoon rafting down the Bow river.
A black bear and her cubs have been sighted regularly over the last few weeks and twice earlier in the day. No such luck for us!
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
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