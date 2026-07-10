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Walk to Engine bridge by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 1065

Walk to Engine bridge

Soent the morning walking along the Bow river, to Engine bridge and back. We spotted an Osprey nest spent a while watching the Ospreys. I didn't have the right lens to get any good pictures though.

The only downside is that Beth and I are now covered in bites!
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
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