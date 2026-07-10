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Previous
Photo 1065
Walk to Engine bridge
Soent the morning walking along the Bow river, to Engine bridge and back. We spotted an Osprey nest spent a while watching the Ospreys. I didn't have the right lens to get any good pictures though.
The only downside is that Beth and I are now covered in bites!
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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Andy H
@andyharrisonphotos
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365
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SM-S906B
Taken
10th July 2026 11:19am
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