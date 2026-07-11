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Disc golf at the Nordic centre by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 1066

Disc golf at the Nordic centre

I was winning until I lost my disc at the 14th. No bears spotted!
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
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