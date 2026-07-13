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New friends by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 1068

New friends

While Tash and I headed off on rented bikes, Beth had a wander with her camera and ended up talking to a lovely Canadian couple who invited us to their home for tea.
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
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