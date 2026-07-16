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Lake Minnewanka by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 1071

Lake Minnewanka

Took the the Roam transit bus to Lake Minnewanka. Went on a cruise on the lake the hiked round to Stewart Canyon. A joyful day, with lots of Chipmunks, and zero bears. I now have some bear spray, so sorted if we do encounter a bear.
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
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