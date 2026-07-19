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Gondala by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 1074

Gondala

I bravely rode the gondola at Lake Louise ski resort, in the hope of seeing bears. Still no sightings.
I'm not good with heights!
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
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