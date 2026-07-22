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Goodbye by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 1075

Goodbye

View from the deck at Paradise Lodge. Our own log cabin in the hills. The end of a fabulous holiday in the Canadian Rockies. We will be back.
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
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