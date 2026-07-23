Montréal: an unplanned stop

At this point we were due to be home, but our return home was delayed. We broke up our three hour drive to the airport the previous day by stopping in Canmore to have lunch with a couple we had met. After a lovely lunch at Canmore golf and curling club, as we walked back to the car, Beth tripped, stumbled, fell and dislocated her shoulder. So, instead of checking in at the airport, we spent the afternoon in the emergency room. Rescheduled flights meant a stopover in Montréal rather than a direct flight, which we decided was the better way to do the trip.