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Washing and sleeping by andyharrisonphotos
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Washing and sleeping

Today was mainly washing and sleeping. The priority was to get Tash's washing done, and ironed, ready for her to set off on her Rome to Home trip in a few days.
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
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