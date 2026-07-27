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Patch of green by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 1082

Patch of green

Like the rest of the country, the heatwaves and lack of rain is destroying our lawn, but there is hope.
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
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