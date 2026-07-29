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Duck in our bird bath by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 1084

Duck in our bird bath

Not much happened today. I worked from home, mainly so I was there in Beth needed me: she's still sore and tired.

As it was the first day "back in the office" the day comprised going through the 280+ emails that had built while I was on holiday.
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
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