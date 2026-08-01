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Tour de France by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 1087

Tour de France

Spent the day relaxing and catching up on three weeks of highlights of the Tour de France. I got as far as the time trial at the start of the third week.
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
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