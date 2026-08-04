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Marrow harvest by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 1090

Marrow harvest

Harvested these marrows/courgettes from the allotment along with beetroot, onions and potatoes. I should've included something to give a sense of scale.
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
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