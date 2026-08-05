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Beetroot by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 1091

Beetroot

Beth cooked and pickled the beetroot from our allotment. There's still more to harvest. We won't need to buy beetroot for rest of the year.
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
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