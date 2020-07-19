Previous
Mow Cop by andymorris
15 / 365

Mow Cop

This is a folly built in 1754, you get great 360 degree views of the surrounding counties.
19th July 2020 19th Jul 20

Andy Morris

@andymorris
Middle-aged novice photographer, who's just bought his first DSLR camera! Hoping to see some progression over the next year.....
