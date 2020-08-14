Previous
Next
Locomotion by andymorris
21 / 365

Locomotion

3 prototype locomotives. Only the 1955 Deltic in the middle made it into production
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

Andy Morris

@andymorris
Middle-aged novice photographer, who's just bought his first DSLR camera! Hoping to see some progression over the next year.....
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise