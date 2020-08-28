Previous
Next
Fishing by andymorris
22 / 365

Fishing

Lake Bala, North Wales, at the height of the British summer! It didn't seem to stop this young lads enjoyment though
28th August 2020 28th Aug 20

Andy Morris

@andymorris
Middle-aged novice photographer, who's just bought his first DSLR camera! Hoping to see some progression over the next year.....
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise