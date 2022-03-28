Sign up
Previous
Next
5 / 365
River Wensum in the mist
Another early(ish) morning walk in Norfolk. Misty morning, took a number of pictures including this. Think there are better photos but this feels like the one to post. Also got a macro image of lichen aphids that are red black in colour - truly odd!
28th March 2022
28th Mar 22
Tags
norfolk
,
mist
,
wensum
