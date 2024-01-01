Previous
Break in the rain by angelaharbour
2 / 365

Break in the rain

Took a very hot, very humid afternoon walk in between the summer storms. We could see rain in the mountains.
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Angela

@angelaharbour
