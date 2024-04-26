Previous
Next
discovery! by angelamichele
5 / 365

discovery!

Harold Washington Library. 8th floor. While looking for a book, I found these stacks of vinyl records. Noted for when the turntable is delivered.
26th April 2024 26th Apr 24

Angela Michele

@angelamichele
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise