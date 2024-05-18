Previous
elm street by angelamichele
27 / 365

elm street

:: it’s been clear and bright outside recently making even the ordinary beg to be photographed :: I’ve also had a particular obsession with the homes on this tree lined street which conveniently links the lakeshore to my coffee spot ::
18th May 2024 18th May 24

Angela Michele

@angelamichele
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise