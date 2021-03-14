Sign up
My Nooka
First photograph is of my dog. Testing out my strength with the camera and the light.
14th March 2021
14th Mar 21
Angela Newby
@angelanewby
So a little bit about me...I have been taking pictures for a while but then I had a massive stroke and lost a good chunk...
Album
365 1st year
Taken
14th March 2021 9:15am
Privacy
Public
Tags
dog
