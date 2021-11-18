Previous
Sidmouth Afternoon by angelannie
18 / 365

Sidmouth Afternoon

From our hotel window. The prom is for everyone … runners, dog walkers, old and young, fit and unfit, those who can walk and those who just want to sit! The light constantly changing.
18th November 2021 18th Nov 21

Annie Henry

@angelannie
