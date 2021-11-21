Previous
Early Morning Fisherman by angelannie
21 / 365

Early Morning Fisherman

Opened the curtains to this calm, still view. A lady called up from the prom “good morning, but chillier today” and the man with the hat walked by singing as usual!
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

Annie Henry

@angelannie
Photo Details

