Previous
Next
Seaglass and Enamel by angelannie
25 / 365

Seaglass and Enamel

Detail from a brooch made today
25th November 2021 25th Nov 21

Annie Henry

@angelannie
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise