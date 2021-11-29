Previous
Christmas Making by angelannie
Christmas Making

Sally glazing her Christmas candleholder. Love these colours together. Always enjoy photographing hands at work.
29th November 2021 29th Nov 21

Annie Henry

@angelannie
