229 Flooded with observers by angelar
Photo 1317

Just my morning dog walk but I was fascinated with the traffic after heavy rain overnight...and apparently so we're the dogs!
12th January 2020 12th Jan 20

Angela

@angelar
Babs ace
Same here in places, but our rain is so much appreciated.
January 18th, 2020  
