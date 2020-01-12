Sign up
Photo 1317
229 Flooded with observers
Just my morning dog walk but I was fascinated with the traffic after heavy rain overnight...and apparently so we're the dogs!
12th January 2020
12th Jan 20
1
0
Angela
@angelar
I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm in the 3rd year of my project having had a 3 year gap... but I missed...
1317
photos
17
followers
16
following
360% complete
1310
1311
1312
1313
1314
1315
1316
1317
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
HTC U11
Taken
12th January 2020 9:25am
Babs
ace
Same here in places, but our rain is so much appreciated.
January 18th, 2020
