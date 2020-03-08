Sign up
285 Cycling to the end of the rainbow
as I set out on the tea time dog walk, this rainbow (almost double?) appeared. I feel you hardly ever see where a rainbow lands but this one is coming down right in the middle of the roundabout.
8th March 2020
8th Mar 20
Angela
@angelar
I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm in the 3rd year of my project having had a 3 year gap... but I missed...
2
365
HTC U11
8th March 2020 3:58pm
Public
