292 The princess and the pea by angelar
Photo 1380

292 The princess and the pea

So enough with the sad images. Life goes on and my dogs are still cute as buttons. Did anyone ever read the fairy story "the princess and the pea"? Ceilidh's trying out for the lead roll...
15th March 2020 15th Mar 20

Angela

@angelar
I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm in the 3rd year of my project having had a 3 year gap... but I missed...
378% complete

Photo Details

