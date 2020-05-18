Previous
Next
358 Flying visit 18th by angelar
Photo 1444

358 Flying visit 18th

A flock of long tailed tits comes through our garden frequently but they're swift little birds and rarely settle for more than a few seconds
18th May 2020 18th May 20

Angela

@angelar
I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm in the 3rd year of my project having had a 3 year gap... but I missed...
395% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise