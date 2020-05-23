Sign up
Photo 1449
363 Exhausting work
All this entertaining the humans in lockdown is exhausting!
23rd May 2020
23rd May 20
Angela
@angelar
I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm in the 3rd year of my project having had a 3 year gap... but I missed...
Babs
ace
Ha Ha, always reassuring to see guard dogs on duty.
May 27th, 2020
Joanne Diochon
ace
My gosh, what have you been forcing these poor creatures to do? LOL
May 27th, 2020
