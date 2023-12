Murmuration

Friends took us to the RSPB reserve at Otmoor just outside Oxford and we saw a stunning murmuration of starlings some 50,000 strong. I took better photos of the patterns in the sky but this is the moment I'll remember- thousands of birds swooping round our heads and dropping into the reeds for the night just 20 feet away from us with the noise of their wings like crackling paper. What a privilege this was to witness.