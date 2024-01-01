Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1493
Happy New Year
With love to you all and wishing you peace and happiness this year. X
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Angela
@angelar
I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm in the 4th manifestation of my project over 11 years. I'm newly retired from teaching Psychology...
1493
photos
11
followers
14
following
409% complete
View this month »
1486
1487
1488
1489
1490
1491
1492
1493
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
1st January 2024 2:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joanne Diochon
ace
Cool idea for the leaf clock. Is it sitting on a glass window?
January 1st, 2024
Angela
@gardencat
yes. I used a pin on a dried pressed leaf and taped it to the window. Wish the window were cleaner though! 🤣
January 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close