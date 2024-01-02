Previous
What a difference a day makes by angelar
What a difference a day makes

The right is pouring rain on my 2nd January dog walk vs the calm sunshine of the same walk on New Year's Day
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Angela

@angelar
I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm in the 4th manifestation of my project over 11 years. I'm newly retired from teaching Psychology...
