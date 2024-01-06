Previous
Misty morning by angelar
Photo 1503

Misty morning

Driving to a sewing day but it took twice as long as normal as I had to stop so often for the gorgeous views!
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Angela

@angelar
I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm in the 4th manifestation of my project over 11 years. I'm newly retired from teaching Psychology...
411% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
What a lovely wintery scene. fav.
January 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise