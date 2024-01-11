Previous
First view by angelar
Photo 1510

First view

Lucky me that this is the view from my bedroom window every morning
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

Angela

@angelar
I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm in the 4th manifestation of my project over 11 years. I'm newly retired from teaching Psychology...
413% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
Lucky you indeed, what a wonderful way to start the day.
January 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise