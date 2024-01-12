Previous
Safe by angelar
Safe

When you finally pin down the ball your humans keep throwing, the only way to keep it safe is go to sleep on it
Angela

@angelar
I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm in the 4th manifestation of my project over 11 years. I'm newly retired from teaching Psychology...
Josie Gilbert
Lovely shot. That's one very happy dog!
January 13th, 2024  
