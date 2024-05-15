Previous
Chicago gold by angelar
Chicago gold

Arrived safely in Chicago and went for a walk though we were somewhat spaced having been on the go for 22 hours at this point. Love this city already after that 1st wander though! This is the outside of the building holding holding Burberry
Angela

@angelar
I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm in the 4th manifestation of my project over 11 years. I'm newly retired from teaching Psychology...
