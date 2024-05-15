Sign up
Photo 1632
Chicago gold
Arrived safely in Chicago and went for a walk though we were somewhat spaced having been on the go for 22 hours at this point. Love this city already after that 1st wander though! This is the outside of the building holding holding Burberry
15th May 2024
15th May 24
Angela
@angelar
I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm in the 4th manifestation of my project over 11 years. I'm newly retired from teaching Psychology...
