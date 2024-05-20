Previous
Thieving by angelar
Thieving

This capillary action tube is used to 'thieve' from barrels of whiskey in Kentucky. The principle of 'stealing' is the same in Scotland with whisky (more my knowledge base) but the process uses a 'copper dog' instead.
Angela

@angelar
Angela
Babs ace
What an interesting shot and narrative.
May 20th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
I like the shot and the info.
May 20th, 2024  
Pat
How interesting. I didn’t know such a thing happened.
It’s amazing what you learn on here!
Great shot.
May 20th, 2024  
