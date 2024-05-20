Sign up
Previous
Photo 1636
Thieving
This capillary action tube is used to 'thieve' from barrels of whiskey in Kentucky. The principle of 'stealing' is the same in Scotland with whisky (more my knowledge base) but the process uses a 'copper dog' instead.
20th May 2024
20th May 24
3
1
Angela
@angelar
I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm in the 4th manifestation of my project over 11 years. I'm newly retired from teaching Psychology...
Babs
ace
What an interesting shot and narrative.
May 20th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
I like the shot and the info.
May 20th, 2024
Pat
How interesting. I didn’t know such a thing happened.
It’s amazing what you learn on here!
Great shot.
May 20th, 2024
