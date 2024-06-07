Previous
Wheels for the boys by angelar
Wheels for the boys

A wedding at our town hall had a motorbike convoy to take the couple away. I loved this chap coming by on his mobility scooter at the same time though 🤣
7th June 2024

Angela

@angelar
Angela

I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm in the 4th manifestation of my project over 11 years. I'm newly retired from teaching Psychology...
Merrelyn ace
Love it :)
June 10th, 2024  
