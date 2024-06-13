Sign up
Photo 1655
Sheryl Crow
In concert at the Piece Hall in Halifax. A great show!
13th June 2024
13th Jun 24
0
0
Angela
ace
@angelar
I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm in the 4th manifestation of my project over 11 years. I'm newly retired from teaching Psychology...
1664
photos
17
followers
21
following
455% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G998B
Taken
13th June 2024 9:37pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
