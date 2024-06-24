Previous
Wheel arch by angelar
Wheel arch

F1 car on display at a shopping village. Made all the more interesting by the fact we were with a friend who will marshal at the Silverstone Grand Prix in a couple of weeks
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

Angela

