Previous
Next
All about the dress by angelar
Photo 1697

All about the dress

Wedding dress fitting with my friend, preparing for a September event
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

Angela

ace
@angelar
I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm in the 4th manifestation of my project over 11 years. I'm newly retired from teaching Psychology...
468% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise