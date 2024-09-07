Previous
Next
Attendants by angelar
Photo 1750

Attendants

Finally got round to posting of the wedding day. Our friend Beckie, marrying from our house, moves in when we go on holiday to look after our dogs. She was quite determined therefore to have a wedding day photo with them!
7th September 2024 7th Sep 24

Angela

ace
@angelar
I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm in the 4th manifestation of my project over 11 years. I'm newly retired from teaching Psychology...
484% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise