Cooper or King by angelar
Photo 1771

Cooper or King

Baby barn owls at our favourite bird of Prey Centre as we ran a whisky tasting to raise funds for conservation. They were looking for names for their new babies and that night they were named Cooper and King after one of the whiskies we served.
28th September 2024 28th Sep 24

Angela

@angelar
I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm in the 4th manifestation of my project over 11 years. I'm newly retired from teaching Psychology...
